Tension prevailed in Haryana's Nuh between two groups on July 31 after stones were pelted on Brij Mandal Yatra taken out by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The Yatra was to Ferozepur Jhirka from Nuh around 1.30 pm during which stones pelting were reported in the area.

Following this, around 1,000 police officers were deployed at three sites of the yatra and reportedly two police buses and two PCR vans are currently at the site.

Meanwhile, members of the VHP have alleged that the locals had set their vehicle on fire.

As per reports, one vehicle of the religious procession was attacked by people from a minority community.

Following this, police fired teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides threw stones at each other.

Earlier in an official statement, the VHP had informed that the Brajmandal (Mewat) Jalaabhishek Yatra under the auspices of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Tuva Shakti Bajrang Dal, starting from Nalhad Mahadev Temple at 10:00 am today will end at Shringar Temple, Punhana.

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