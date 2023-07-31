Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded suspension of all legislative businesses and early discussion and debate on Manipur violence which has been allegedly due in the Parliament.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and media head Jairam Ramesh Taking to his Twitter handle wrote, "PM must make a statement in the House on what has happened in Manipur over the past 90 days on which he has maintained an eloquent silence. Thereafter there should be a debate and discussion."

"The INDIA parties want this under Rule 267 which means given the seriousness of the issue being raised all other business of the House gets suspended till the debate is over. It is not the INDIA parties that are running away from a debate on Manipur. It is actually the PM who is running away from giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha," the tweet added.

The INDIA parties stuck to their position in the Rajya Sabha this afternoon.



1. PM must make a statement in the House on what has happened in Manipur over the past 90 days on which he has maintained an eloquent silence.



2. Thereafter there should be a debate and discussion… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 31, 2023

Earlier Jairam Ramesh said as per the rules and conventions, no legislative business can be transacted till the no-confidence motion is disposed of.



Also Read: Manipur: Silence of PM reveals brazen indifference to violence, says INDIA Alliance MPs to Governor

A delegation of Opposition MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on July 30.

The 21-MP delegation arrived in Manipur on July 29 for a two-day visit to assess the ground situation and interact with victims of the month-long violence that has gripped the state since May 3.

The delegation criticized the Prime Minister's silence on the issue, interpreting it as a display of brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur.



They urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to restore peace and harmony in the region.