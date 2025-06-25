Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026: CBSE

Beginning academic session 2026, Class 10 students will be allowed to appear for the CBSE board exams twice a year, with the first attempt in February being mandatory, officials announced on Wednesday.

The move is part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends a flexible assessment structure aimed at reducing the "high-stakes" pressure traditionally associated with board exams.

Addressing the media, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “The first phase will be held in February and the second phase in May. While it will be compulsory for students to appear in the first phase, the second phase will be optional for those wishing to improve their scores.”

He added that students will be allowed to reappear in up to three subjects—from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages—for improvement. The results for the two phases will be declared in April and June, respectively.



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For winter-bound schools, students will be permitted to choose between either of the two phases as their main attempt. However, internal assessments will continue to be conducted only once per academic session.

The decision follows the draft guidelines issued by the CBSE in February 2024, which were placed in the public domain for feedback from students, parents, teachers, and educational experts.

The CBSE has clarified that this dual-exam format will give students a second chance to better their performance without waiting an entire academic year, thus aligning with global best practices and reducing undue academic pressure.

More detailed guidelines and formats are expected to be released ahead of the 2026 academic session.