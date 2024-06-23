Monu Kalyane, a prominent local BJP leader and close associate of Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, was fatally shot in Indore early Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Kalyane, who served as the city vice president of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, was known for his close ties with both Kailash Vijayvargiya and his son, former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. Initial investigations suggest that he was shot by two individuals, identified as Piyush and Arjun, due to a longstanding enmity. The suspects are currently at large, and a manhunt has been launched.

Witnesses recounted that Kalyane was putting up banners and posters for a saffron vehicle rally in the Chimanbagh area when the assailants, riding a motorcycle, approached him. They asked for his phone number, and as Kalyane retrieved his phone, one of the men shot him in the chest and then fled the scene.

Friends immediately rushed Kalyane to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The crime scene has been secured, and a significant police presence has been established outside Kalyane's residence.

Kalyane was well-regarded for organizing large-scale events in his locality, often attended by senior BJP leaders and other notable personalities.

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