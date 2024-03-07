Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Delhi's only CNG supplier, declared a reduction in gas selling prices on Wednesday. As per the firm, the retail consumer price of CNG will be cut by Rs 2.50 per kg across all IGL's geographical areas.

The revised price will come into effect from 6 am on Thursday (March 7). Post reduction, the new selling price of CNG in Delhi will be Rs 74.09 per kg. Consequently, the CNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad GA will be Rs 78.70 per kg from 6 am tomorrow.

State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) announced a reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The company attributed this decrease to a fall in gas input costs. The price cut will also be implemented across Delhi-NCR. In an earlier statement, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri informed the Rajya Sabha about the government's ongoing efforts to regulate CNG prices.

He revealed that Indian gas prices have been delinked from four international hubs in the US, Canada, UK, and Russia, and are now aligned with the Indian crude basket.

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