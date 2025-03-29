Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is facing legal trouble after three separate FIRs were registered against him at Khar Police Station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to Mumbai Police, one of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon, while the other two were lodged by a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik.

Despite being summoned twice for questioning, Kamra has not yet appeared before Khar Police for investigation. On March 27, Mumbai Police issued a third summons, directing him to be present at Khar Police Station on March 31. This latest FIR was filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, and Kamra has previously ignored two summons in the same case.

Amid rising legal pressure, Kamra had approached the Madras High Court, seeking transit anticipatory bail, citing numerous threats he has received following his recent satirical remarks. On Friday, March 29, Justice Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail until April 7, imposing specific conditions on the comedian.





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