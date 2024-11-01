In a significant price revision soon after the festival of Diwali, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday revised the cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders across the country.

Earlier, the cost of a commercial cylinder in the national capital was Rs 1,740.

The recent hike in commercial LPG gas cylinder prices is expected to significantly impact businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector like restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that depend on LPG for daily operations.

The increase of Rs 62 for the 19 kg commercial cylinder, raising the price in Delhi to Rs 1,802, is a substantial change that may result in higher operational costs and, ultimately, could lead to increased prices for consumers in related sectors.



Also Read: Assam: Massive fire engulfs cotton warehouse in Silchar’s Janiganj amid Diwali celebrations

This adjustment follows an earlier price hike on October 1, when the cost of commercial cylinders was raised by Rs 48.50, indicating a continuing trend in response to fluctuating global market conditions.

The increase in fuel prices can place considerable pressure on small and medium enterprises that have limited capacity to absorb such cost increases.

Notably, domestic LPG cylinder prices have not been revised, offering some relief to households. For consumers, this means everyday cooking costs remain unaffected for now, even as commercial sectors face additional expenses.