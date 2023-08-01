Public sector Oil Marketing Companies made price revisions for commercial LPG and slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 99.75.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have not been revised and thus remains unchanged.

The new prices will be effective from August 1 and Delhi’s retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,680.

The prices of both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders are revised monthly on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from August 1.

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