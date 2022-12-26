The Indian National Congress (INC) on December 26 appointed observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland early in 2023.

Notably, the national party, Congress, appointed MP Mukul Wasnik as the senior observer for the three states.

The Congress appointed two observers each for the states. "The Congress president has appointed senior observers and observers for ensuing assembly elections 2023 for the respective states, with immediate effect," the party said in official communication.

While Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik has been named senior observer for the elections in the three states, party MP from Kerala Benny Mehnan and former MP JD Seelam have been appointed as observers for the Meghalaya polls.

Also Read: Tripura: Winning 2023 poll will be best gift for Ex-PM Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, says MP Biplab Deb

For Nagaland, former Goa chief minister Francisco Sardinha and K Jayakumar, both MPs, have been appointed as observers while the Congress's Delhi unit leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and party MP Abdul Khaleque have been named observers for the Tripura polls.



Assembly polls in the three northeastern states, where the Congress will seek to wrest power, are slated for early next year.

On the other slamming the CPIM and Congress, former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on December 24 said that CPIM and Congress are not in a position to offer anything to TIPRA Motha.

Further, the MP claimed that the demand for TIRPA would be impossible to get fulfilled without BJP.

Addressing a press conference, this evening at his official residence, Deb said the coming weeks will decide how BJP will perform in the ensuing election.

Deb however didn’t deny possibilities of an understanding with TIPRA Motha claiming that the latter’s demand which is ‘Greater Tipraland’ would be impossible to get fulfilled without BJP.

“We (BJP) are in power in both Centre and in State too. The demand of TIPRA Motha will have to place before the Central government. And on the other hand, CPIM and Congress are not in a position to give something to Motha. Eventually, BJP is the party that has something to do for them”, Deb said.