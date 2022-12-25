Former Chief Minister and incumbent MP of Rajya Sabha Biplab Kumar Deb on December 25 appealed to all party workers to work hard in forming a BJP government again in 2023 which will be the best gift for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

While speaking on the observation of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former CM Deb said, “Speaking about Atal Bihari Vajpayee is not possible for a small karyakarta like me. He is a great man. Following the direction of Atal Bihari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for everyone, and for which BJP is the biggest party in the country having majority numbers of Chief Ministers, MPs, Corporators, Mayors, Karyakartas, and Pristhapramukh''.

Appealing to all Karyakartas to work hard for the upcoming election, Deb said, “Election is coming. I want to appeal to every karyakartas of the BJP if they have respect and love for Atal Bihari Vajpayee then we have to form a BJP government again for the real development of the state and for the people which will be the best gift for his birth anniversary. And I believe that following this every worker of BJP will work hard to form the government again in 2023”.

While BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that BJP started its journey by holding the hand of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1980.

“To reach the flag of BJP at a new height our party workers are working tirelessly. We are working following the direction of Atal Bihari. Even our government is also working following the path of Atal Bihari. In Tripura, after the BJP government was formed, has taken one after other decisions for the benefit of the poor people. Our main aim is 2023 and I strongly believe that the way workers are working tirelessly, BJP will form government again”, he added.

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