In a direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on emergency measures, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the central government, questioning the duration they intend to govern by invoking emergency-like rhetoric.

Kharge asserted, "He will repeat this a hundred times. You are doing this without declaring an emergency. How long will you continue governing by resorting to such language?"

Highlighting the alleged attempts to undermine constitutional values, Kharge emphasized the unity among leaders of various political parties in protesting against what they perceive as actions detrimental to democratic norms. "Modi Ji attempted to undermine the Constitution, which is why leaders from all parties have come together to oppose this. They are disrespecting democratic norms, and today we want to show Modi Ji that he should govern in accordance with the Constitution," Kharge added.

Furthering the criticism, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media to lambast PM Modi over the 'emergency' remark. Ramesh's post on X platform read, "The non-biological PM is telling the opposition: substance, not slogans. INDIA is telling him: consensus, not confrontation. The non-biological PM is telling the opposition: discussion, not disruption. INDIA is telling him: Attendance, not absence."

Prime Minister Modi had earlier stirred controversy when he addressed the media outside the new Parliament building, condemning the opposition's stance on issues related to emergency measures.

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