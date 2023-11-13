Congress candidate for the forthcoming Rajasthan elections, Gaurav Vallabh, has appealed to the Election Commission to prohibit Assam's Governor, Gulabchand Kataria, from entering Udaipur.

Vallabh, who also serves as a national spokesperson of Congress, alleges that Kataria is illegally campaigning for BJP candidate Tarachand Jain.

In his communication to the Election Commission, Vallabh highlighted that Kataria's political activities violate the Code of Conduct as he currently holds a constitutional post.

Former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, now serving as Assam's Governor, is a senior BJP leader from Udaipur and a member of the Central Election Committee. Rajasthan's electoral votes will be cast on November 25, with results to be announced in December.

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