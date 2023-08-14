Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on August 14 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report claiming discrepancies in the database of a centrally sponsored health scheme.

Ramesh further that tomorrow i.e. August 15, the Prime Minister will unleash his torrent of lies from the rampant of the Red Fort for one last time, taking off from his tsunami of lies to the nation in the parliament last week.

''But will he have the courage to question his own government and his ministers on their corruption and incompetence? Jairam asked saying that CAG has been able to expose the sheer corruption and incompetence of the Modi government.

''Our statement on the series of reports tabled in the Parliament by the CAG. Even a defanged CAG has been able to expose the sheer corruption and incompetence of the Modi government,'' the Congress leader tweeted.

While referring to the inflated project cost of the Dwarka Expressway, which went up 14 times from the sanctioned Rs 18 crore/km to Rs 250 crore/km.

Congress also said that the CAG has highlighted irregularities in the Bharatmala bidding and also irregularities in the Ayodhya Development Project.

"CAG has raised similar questions on irregularities in the Ayodhya-Development Project and the diversion of old page pension funds under National Social Assistance Programme for publicity of the Modi government's schemes instead,'' Ramesh said.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will unleash his torrent of lies from the ramparts of the Red Fort for one last time, taking off from his tsunami of lies to the nation in the Parliament last week. But will he have the courage to question his own government and his ministers on their… pic.twitter.com/L7ivoBvtz3 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 14, 2023

''We demand answers from the Prime Minister, Chuppi Todiye, Pradhan Mantri-ji! (Break your silence, Mr Prime Minister),'' he added.

Citing CAG's report further, the Congress said that the former has reported payouts to the dead in the Prime Minister's favourite Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

''88,760 patients had died during treatment and yet, 2,14.923 claims were shown as paid in respect of fresh treatments' given to these dead 'patients'. Other than that, 7.5 lakh recipients were linked to a single mobile number, and 4.761 registrations were made against seven Aadhar numbers. In total, there are more than 1.24 crore fake beneficiaries linked to only 1,86,855 mobile numbers. Will the Prime Minister order an investigation on who were the real beneficiaries of this massive Digital India scam in Ayushman Bharat? it added.

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