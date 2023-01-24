At least three people were killed and some others were feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on January 23.

"Rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived at the spot. Three bodies have been found so far and sent to hospital," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters.

When asked whether the collapse was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told the media, "Nothing can be said now. I am reaching the spot."

Also Read: Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; no reports of any injuries or damage

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 15 family members were living in the building along with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shahid Manzoor’s family in the same building.

It is unclear what caused the building to collapse. However, a number of people believe that the collapse may have been brought on by the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal, as well as parts of northern India and Lucknow. Evidently, there had also been construction going on in the basement area.