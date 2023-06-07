Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on June 7 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the enormous disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past several weeks.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur belatedly after a month and the nation must be thankful for small mercies.

However, Jairam levelled a series of attacks on Modi's silence over the crisis and wrote on Twitter, "But why is the Prime Minister still silent? Why doesn't he visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation between communities? Why can’t he at least encourage an all-Party delegation to go to Manipur?"

There appears to be no letting up in the enormous disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past seven weeks. The Home Minister visited belatedly after a month and the nation must be thankful for small mercies.



But why is the Prime Minister still silent? Why doesnt he visit… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 7, 2023

This is not the first time the Congress leader has attacked the BJP-led ruling government.

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Earlier the Congress leader asserted that 15 days since the horrific violence erupted in Manipur and the internet was banned again suspended for five more days, PM Modi failed to deliver any message calling for peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the incidents. The Government of Manipur had earlier recommended the establishment of a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to examine the causes and factors behind the crisis.

The Commission of Inquiry, comprising distinguished members, aims to thoroughly examine the incidents of violence in Manipur and shed light on their underlying causes. The commission consists of Honourable Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Himanshu Shekhar Das (IAS Retd.), and Aloka Prabhakar (IPS Retd.), bringing together a wealth of experience and expertise.

The Commission is expected to submit its report to the Central Government within six months from the date of its first sitting. However, it may provide interim reports on any pertinent matters before the stipulated deadline.