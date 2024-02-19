Congress leader Kamal Nath dismissed speculations about switching parties on Monday, stating his allegiance to Congress due to his long-standing relationship with the party and the Gandhi family. He refuted rumours during a meeting with his supporters at his New Delhi residence.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and his son, Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath, have been subjects of speculation about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. The clarification came shortly after Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari confirmed that Kamal Nath had no intentions of leaving the party.

Patwari accused the BJP of misusing the media to question a person's integrity, describing the speculations as a conspiracy. Kamal Nath's commitment to the Congress ideology is unwavering and he intends to remain a member of the party, Patwari added.



Nath and his son, Nakul Nath, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Chhindwara, arrived in Delhi on Saturday. Nakul Nath has removed the mention of Congress from his social media bio, leading to speculation.

Additionally, around half a dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath also arrived in Delhi on Sunday, fuelling rumours that the father-son duo may join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Bhopal, Nath's party colleague Digvijaya Singh expressed confidence that Nath would remain loyal to the Congress.

In Delhi, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, a close associate of Kamal Nath, met the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Verma stated that Nath is focusing on planning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, specifically on the distribution of tickets and caste equations in Madhya Pradesh's 29 Lok Sabha seats. Nath has not indicated any intention of leaving the party, according to Verma.

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