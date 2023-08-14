Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala landed in a fresh controversy after the former allegedly used derogatory words to describe the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its supporters, calling them ‘Rakshas’ (monsters).

However, his statements didn't go well in the saffron party camp as several BJP leaders reacted strongly to Surjewala's comments.

Addressing the Congress ‘Jan Akrosh rally’ in Kaithal, Haryana, on August 13, Surjewala said, “People of the BJP and the JJP are ‘rakshas’ (monsters) and those who vote for the BJP and support them are ‘rakshas’ too.”

A video clip of the speech has gone viral on social media, with many BJP leaders sharing them.



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Reacting to the language used by the Congres leader, the National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Sambit Patra took to X and said, "The Congress party, which failed to launch the prince again and again, has now started abusing the public and Janardhan. Listen to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who has become a victim of blindness in protest against Prime Minister Modi and BJP, saying - The people of the country who vote and support BJP are 'monsters'.

Sambit Patra also shared the video clip which was of August 13 on his Twitter handle in which Randeep Surjewala made the statement.



"On one hand, there is Modi ji, the prime minister of 140 crore countrymen, for whom the public is the form of Janardan, and on the other hand, there is the Congress party, for whom the public is the form of a demon," Patra tweeted.

"The people of the country understand this difference very well and the people of the country themselves will work to lock the mega shopping mall of their hatred," he added.

Another Spokesperson of the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia also tweeted and said that "The Congress party, which failed to launch Rahul Gandhi, is now venting its anger on the public. Randeep Surjewala said - The people of the country who voted for BJP are 'monsters', Khangrace should understand that it is the right of a citizen to vote or support any party. You are anti-national for your language and thinking."

