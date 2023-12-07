Anumula Revanth Reddy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana today, marking a significant milestone in his political career.

The Indian National Congress leader, who has been instrumental in leading the party to a historic victory in the state assembly elections, will take the oath of office at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad at precisely 1:04 PM.

Revanth Reddy's ascent to the chief ministership comes after a period of intense speculation and leadership deliberations within the Congress party. His selection by the party high command over other senior contenders signifies a new chapter for the Congress in Telangana.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by prominent figures, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with an estimated one lakh people who have been invited to witness the event.



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The Congress party's triumph under Revanth Reddy's leadership has been attributed to a campaign that promised "six guarantees," which resonated with the electorate. As he steps into his new role, Revanth Reddy faces the challenge of fulfilling these promises, which include free travel for women on state buses and significant financial schemes for farmers and farm workers.

Revanth Reddy's political journey has been marked by his initial involvement with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and subsequent election as an independent MLC in 2007.

He later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), winning assembly elections from the Kodangal seat in 2014. In a strategic move, he switched to the Congress party in 2017 and was appointed as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2021.

The oath-taking ceremony is not just a formality but a testament to Revanth Reddy's perseverance and the trust placed in him by the people of Telangana and the Congress party. As he prepares to lead the state, all eyes are on how he will navigate the challenges ahead and steer Telangana towards a prosperous future.