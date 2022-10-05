All significant parliamentary committees — External Affairs, Defence, and Finance — now report to the in-power BJP after the Congress lost control of the parliamentary committee on Home Affairs in the recent reshuffle announced on October 4.

In the most recent reorganisation of legislative committees, which takes place yearly, Congress was additionally not granted the leadership of Information and Technology in addition to Home Affairs.

As per sources, the chairmanship of two significant parliamentary committees, Chemicals Fertilizers and Commerce, has not yet been declared but is anticipated to go to Congress.

The chairs of various committees have changed as a result of the most recent reconfiguration of parliamentary panels, which was announced by the secretariats of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brijlal, has taken the seat of Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is running for the party's presidency, has been replaced as the leader of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology by Prataprao Jadhav, a Shiv Sena Member from the Shinde faction.

The Tharoor committee made headlines all year for tackling a number of issues that were critical of the administration.

After the reorganization, the Trinamool Congress, which previously held the position of chair of the parliamentary panel on food and consumer affairs, was not assigned the position of chairman of any parliamentary committee.

Locket Chatterjee, a West Bengal-based BJP member, will serve as the panel's chair. The second-largest opposition party does not receive even one chairmanship, while TMC is the third-largest party in Parliament. The largest opposition party loses control of two significant Standing committee chairmanships.

This is the stark reality of New India," TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said in a statement. Similarly Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Samajwadi Party also lost the chairmanship of panel on Industry and Health respectively, left with no committee to chair. TRS leader Keshav Rao has been replaced by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva as chairperson of panel on Industry, while BJP MP Vivek Thakur will head the panel on Health replacing SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

The most recent restructure has also given the JD(U), a former ally of the BJP, a committee. The panel on urban development will now be presided over by Rajiv Ranjan Singh.