Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slams US H-1B visa fee hike, criticises PM Modi’s silence

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday expressed strong concern over the United States’ recent decision to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, describing the move as a “draconian measure” that harms both Indian professionals and American innovation.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed a “strategic silence” in response to the policy.

“The recent decision of the US government has hurt the aspirations of many of our best and brightest minds. These are the minds that drive American innovation and hold leadership roles in major companies. By imposing such a fee, the US is indirectly hurting itself,” Gogoi said.

The Congress MP cited former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s decisive diplomacy in defending Indian officials abroad as a contrast, asserting that PM Modi lacks similar resolve. “Thousands of Indian minds have been disturbed by this policy, and unfortunately, the Prime Minister has not shown the strength needed to address it,” he added.



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The fee, introduced under US President Donald Trump’s proclamation titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers,” mandates companies to pay USD 100,000 annually for H-1B visa petitions. The measure aims to curb perceived abuses of the visa system and prioritise employment for American workers.

Indians, who comprise roughly 70% of H-1B visa holders, are expected to be the most affected. Experts say the steep fee could deter companies—particularly smaller firms—from sponsoring foreign talent, potentially redirecting Indian professionals toward alternative destinations such as Canada or Europe.

Gogoi urged the government to take a firm stand in protecting Indian talent abroad, warning that remaining silent would not serve the country’s interests.