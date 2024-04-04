Gourav Vallabh, the former national spokesperson of Congress who quit the party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, mere hours after announcing his resignation from Congress, which he labelled as 'directionless'.

Along with Vallabh, Anil Sharma, the former president of Congress in Bihar, also shifted his allegiance to the BJP. Both the politicians were inducted into BJP in Delhi, in the presence of Vinod Tawde, the national general secretary of the party.

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh expressed his discomfort with the direction in which Congress was headed. He refused to raise 'anti-Sanatana' slogans or criticise the country's wealth creators. Vallabh, who played a crucial role in Kharge's campaign for the Congress presidency, has been an influential figure in discussions on economic issues.

He participated in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections from the Udaipur constituency but faced defeat against the BJP candidate by a margin of over 32,000 votes. Vallabh's political career began in 2019 in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East, where he secured over 18,000 votes, finishing third behind then-Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Saryu Roy.

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