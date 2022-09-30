Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on September 30 again courted controversy over the manifesto for the election which shows a distorted map of India as a part of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto.

As soon as the manifesto went viral, netizens quickly reacted over the same and started criticizing the Congress leader.

“And this 'Genius' Represented India at UN for a considerable time period”, a Twitter user wrote.

“Every party needs leadership, but at all levels and not just at the top. The Congress must empower the party in the states by giving real authority to the PCC Presidents, decentralizing authority, and truly empowering the grassroots office-bearers of the party. We must provide a credible alternative to the BJP's centralization of authority in its party affairs and in the affairs of governance,'' Tharoor wrote in his manifesto.

“Re-imagining the organization, delegating powers to the state, district, and block leaders, and empowering grassroots workers will not only free the new leader from the onerous burdens of over administration but help create the strong state leadership that in past eras strengthened the Congress' national appeal”, he further wrote.

Shashi Tharoor on September 30, formally declared his candidacy for Congress president by filing his nomination.

However, Digvijaya Singh has withdrawn from the contest and will now back Mallikarjun Kharge for the top post.

Earlier on July 6, Tharoor’s support to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her comments on Goddess Kali sparked controversy.