Miffed over the arrest of Rahul Gandhi, Congress has decided to carry out a protest and will meet President Droupadi Murmu along with other parties.

The opposition party has declared a mass agitation right after the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the “Modi surname” remark case and stated that they will fight not just legally but also politically.

In this regard, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the senior party leaders and MPs at his residence, in view of the verdict.

''After the conclusion of the meeting, the members of the party decided to stage a protest at Vijay Chowk on March 24,'' several reports claimed.

Jairam Ramesh, the AICC general secretary also announced that the party will hold a meeting with the other opposition leaders on March 24, and would carry out a protest from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.

The opposition parties also announced to meet with President Droupadi Murmu on the afternoon of March 24, to raise the issue and discuss the matter with her.

On March 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison in a criminal defamation case.

He was convicted by the court in Gujarat state for making remarks about the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in 2019.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi 'mismanaged' Himanta Biswa Sarma episode: Ghulam Nabi Azad in his autobiography