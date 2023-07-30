In a bid to extend support to Adivasi communities, Congress will organise the "Adivasi Gaurav Parv" on August 9, 2023, on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

In this regard, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has shot a letter to all Pradesh Congress Committees where he said that Congress wishes to express the party's immense admiration for Adivasi communities and support them in their fight against the consistent erosion of their rights and identity over the past 9 years.

In the letter, Venugopal alleged the present BJP regime is insulting the tribal communities and it is Congress which is standing by them.

''We are all witness to how the present BJP regime is insulting, humiliating and harassing the tribal communities and also depriving them of their legitimate rights. It has been the Congress Party which is consistently standing by them and raising their voice at various forums,'' the letter read.

''Hence, under the leadership of Honourable Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and in solidarity with the vision of inclusivity of Shri Rahul Gandhi, all Pradesh Congress Committees are requested to organise the "Adivasi Gaurav Parv" on August 9, 2023,'' the read further.

Venugopal further said that this event should honour the rich cultural heritage of our tribal brothers and sisters as well as act as an opportunity to appreciate their role as the torch-bearers of a sustainable world.

''All the leaders and workers of the party, along with our Adivasi brothers and sisters, should also reiterate our commitment to the cause of an equitable and just society,'' he added.

He requested all the pradesh committees to plan and execute befitting events, with utmost dedication at the following levels-

State Level

1. Adivasi Gaurav Mahasabha: At a place in the state, which is traditionally or historically important to the Adivasis, a mega rally to be organised by the PCC to highlight Congress Party's contributions to the betterment of the Adivasis. We should also bring to the fore BJP's inhuman atrocities and failures towards Adivasi welfare.

2. State Adivasi Forum: PCC to host the Adivasi Intellectuals' Forum Conference to engage with thinkers, academicians, activists and students from Adivasi communities.

Assembly Level (Tribal Assemblies)

Below are the key elements to be included in the initiative:

1. Tribute Ceremony: Begin the event with a heartfelt tribute ceremony to honour the contribution of Adivasi communities and leaders to our nation's history and development.

Acknowledge their resilience and invaluable role in preserving our country's cultural diversity.

2. Cultural Events with Local Influencers: Arrange a series of cultural events that showcase the unique traditions, music, dance, and arts of the Adivasi communities residing in the state.

3. Sanrakshan Pratigya (Pledge): The Party to highlight the BJP’s atrocities and failures towards tribals, renew its commitment to the cause of equity and justice for the Adivasis, and pledge to improve their conditions and stand by them.

4. Community Dinner: As a gesture of goodwill, organise a community dinner where party members, Adivasi leaders, and community members can come together and engage in meaningful dialogue.

5. Mashaal Yatra: All party members along with our Adivasi brethren hold a night march to highlight the fight for Adivasi rights.

6. Night Stay: Party leaders and members, at the culmination of the Mashaal Yatra, spend the night in Adivasi homes.

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