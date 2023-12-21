In a significant development, the Congress party has announced plans to shift its headquarters in Delhi to a new building in the second week of January 2024.

Named 'Indira Bhawan', the new premises will serve as the party's central hub for operations.

The Congress party had earlier announced to shift its new office on November 19, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The new six storey swanky office of the Congress is located at 9, Kotla Road. The Congress office currently located at 24 Akbar Road, which has been witness the rise and fall of the Congress for last 45 years.

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