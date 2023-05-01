Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is campaigning at Karnataka for the upcoming state polls, hit out at Congress for harming the socio-political sanctity of Karnataka through their failed policies.

CM Sarma who was leading a major road-show at Tumkur, Karnataka on May 1, slammed the Congress for not thinking about the scheduled castes and tribes of the state and instead of attempting to bridge a gap in the society through religion based reservation.

“Two months ago, when I came here for election campaign, I found that there was reservation on the basis of religion. In the entire country there is no reservation on the basis of religion. If you remember, Ambedkar Ji framed the Constitution but nowhere did he mention about reservation based on religion. But what Congress government did? They provided 4 per cent reservation to Muslim community on the basis of religion. But what BJP did? They removed the 4 per cent reservation on the basis of religion and implemented 2 per cent reservation for the Lingayats and Vokkaligas”, CM Sarma said while addressing the road show today.

The Chief Minister of Assam further stated, “Now Congress says, that if they come back to power then they will re-instate 4 per cent reservation on the basis of religion. Now what do they mean by this statement? They want to remove the reservation quota for the Lingayats and Vokkaligas? The people of Karnataka will never allow this”.

Further, CM Sarma stated that Karnataka has developed under the leadership of CM Yediyurappa who has increased reservation from 15 to 17 per cent. “SC’s reservation has been increased to 7 per cent from the earlier 3 per cent. Congress has been in power for the past 75 years, but they never thought of providing justice to the Lingayats, Vokkaligas, STs and SCs”, added Sarma.

Also read : Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls Assam Congress leader Bhupen Borah campaigns in Bengaluru