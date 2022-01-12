NEW DELHI: Amid surge in COVID -19 cases in Delhi and after 400 Parliament staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the government has been forced to consider functioning of both Houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) in shifts for upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

The Budget session will emulate the health and safety protocols used in the earlier sessions since the emergence of COVID-19.

Recently more than 400 staff members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19.

Consequently, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speakerof Lok Sabha has reviewed the situation and given instructions to both houses to prepare plan for smooth functioning of both houses during budget session of Parliament amid COVID -19 Pandemic.