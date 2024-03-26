The National Testing Agency, NTA, has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG) 2024.

The University Grant Commission's Chairperson, Jagadesh Kumar, has shared the news on his official X (formally Twitter) handle.

UGC Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders..."



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Steps to submit applications:

> Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

> Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

> Enter the required details and register yourself.

> Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

> Click on submit and download the page.

> Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.