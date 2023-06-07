The Indian Meteorological Department has alerted fishermen to avoid visiting the sea as cyclone Biparjoy, formed over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 11.30 pm on June 7, near Goa is expected to hit the coast and move towards north-northwestwards.

“Biparjoy formed at 2330 IST of 6 June near lat 12.5°N and lon 66.0°E, about 900km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS during the next 6 hours”, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The cyclonic storm is expected to move towards Pakistan coast, with heavy winds moving up to 170 kmph, the IMD said, adding that squally winds gusting up to 60 kmph may be witnessed along and off the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts during June 8-10.

Meanwhile, the weathermen have predicted that the cyclonic storm may not have much impact on the Indian coast but it may delay monsoon over Kerala by ‘driving away moisture’.

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