Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in India and Pakistan today, 15 June. A 325-kilometer stretch of coast between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan is expected to be battered by powerful winds, storm surges, and torrential rain.

As of 12:30 p.m., the powerful cyclonic storm was 170 kilometers away from Jakhau Port and 201 kilometers west of Devbhumi Swarka, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Regarding Cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel convened a review meeting on Thursday morning at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar.

On Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red alert for the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch, stating that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy would cross the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and the adjacent Pakistani coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening.



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