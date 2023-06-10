Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 24 hours, alerts IMD
The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 24 hours and move towards north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.
The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 24 hours and move towards north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.
As per the weather agency, the cyclone is currently centred over the east-central Arabia Sea, located 40 840 kilometers west–southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11.30 pm on June 8.
The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea.
In the mean time, coastal regions of Gujarat are preparing for the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy heading in the east-focal Arabian Sea. The administration has prepared cyclone shelters plans to evacuate individuals from sensitive areas and initiate control rooms at the block levels.
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