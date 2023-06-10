The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 24 hours and move towards north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

As per the weather agency, the cyclone is currently centred over the east-central Arabia Sea, located 40 840 kilometers west–southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11.30 pm on June 8.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea.

In the mean time, coastal regions of Gujarat are preparing for the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy heading in the east-focal Arabian Sea. The administration has prepared cyclone shelters plans to evacuate individuals from sensitive areas and initiate control rooms at the block levels.

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