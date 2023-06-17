Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on June 15, and swept across the west coast.

Major damages were caused in Udaipur, Rajasthan owing to the strong winds of the cyclone.

Cars and properties were damaged to a great extent. Visuals have been circulated on social media that show window panes hanging from atop buildings.

A total of 127 civilians were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. The people were evacuated from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and were reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after the cyclone hit the region.

Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured so far. Electricity has also been interrupted in about a thousand villages.

The cyclonic storm has weakened into a ‘deep depression’, and is in the category of ‘Cyclonic Storm’, according to the latest update.

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