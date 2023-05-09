A storm brewing over Bay of Bengal due to Cyclone Mocha may soon intensify into a severe storm by May 12 with wind speeds to touch 130 kmph, warned the Indian Meteorological Department on May 8.

The IMD further stated that the details of Mocha's landfall will be available by Tuesday, May 9. Furthermore, the weather bureau reported on Monday that a low pressure area has formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal and the South Anadaman Sea.

On May 9, the storm is likely to become a depression, and on May 10, it is likely to become Cyclone Mocha. Around May 12, the storm is expected to move toward the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts.

From Tuesday, fishermen and small vessels were warned not to venture out. The Met division additionally requested that specialists control the travel industry seaward exercises and delivery close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and 12.

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