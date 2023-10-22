Cyclone Tej, currently brewing over the Arabian Sea, is predicted to escalate into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) by the morning of October 22, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD, in a statement released on October 21, stated that Cyclone Tej was centred at 2330 IST over the southwest Arabian Sea, approximately 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen).

The cyclone is expected to transform into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm by October 22. The IMD also anticipates that the cyclone could further intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours. Earlier, the IMD observed that a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea had developed into a depression, and is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday.

The cyclone is expected to continue its north-north-westward trajectory towards South Oman and the adjoining Yemen coasts.

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