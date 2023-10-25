The Indian Meteorological Department on October 25 informed that the approaching cyclonic storm Hamoon lay centered over coastal Bangladesh, about 40 km east-southeast of Chittagong (Bangladesh).

As per IMD's alert, cyclone Hamoon will move northeastwards and weaken into a deep depression during next 6 hours and further into a depression during subsequent 6 hours.

Further, heavy rainfall is expected in the northeast region of India due to cyclone Hamoon. The weather bureau has announced a Yellow alert over the region.

Also read : Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized by security forces in state's vulnerable areas