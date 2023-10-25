Cyclonic storm Hamoon to weaken into deep depression in next 6 hours, move towards northeast
The Indian Meteorological Department on October 25 informed that the approaching cyclonic storm Hamoon lay centered over coastal Bangladesh, about 40 km east-southeast of Chittagong (Bangladesh).
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Map showing the advancing cyclonic storm Hamoon
The Indian Meteorological Department on October 25 informed that the approaching cyclonic storm Hamoon lay centered over coastal Bangladesh, about 40 km east-southeast of Chittagong (Bangladesh).
As per IMD's alert, cyclone Hamoon will move northeastwards and weaken into a deep depression during next 6 hours and further into a depression during subsequent 6 hours.
Further, heavy rainfall is expected in the northeast region of India due to cyclone Hamoon. The weather bureau has announced a Yellow alert over the region.
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