The cyclonic storm “Midhili” (pronounced as “Midhili”) over the Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 25 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 1430 hours IST of today, the 17th November over Northeast and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal close to Bangladesh coast near latitude 21.8°N and longitude 90.0°E, 30 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 250 km southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh).

Latest observations indicate that Cyclonic Storm “Midhili” is crossing the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

Meanwhile, the landfall process will be completed during the next 3 hours.



Also Read: Cyclonic storm 'Midhili': Tripura, Mizoram on red alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for the northeastern region, warning of impending thunderstorms and intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, Tripura and Mizoram are on ‘Red Alert’.

IMD notified that Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy to very heavy with weighty rain (more than 204.4mm) on November 17.

As per IMD, Extremely Heavy ( >=21cm in 24 hours) is very likely over South, Gomati, Sepahijala and Dhalai districts and Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (11- 20 cm in 24 hrs) is very likely over North, Unakuti, Khowai and West Tripura districts on November 17.

Meanwhile on November 18, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely over all districts of Tripura.