Darjeeling MP Raju Bista on December 17 advocated for the re-inclusion of 11 left-out Gorkha sub-tribes into the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list during a discussion on the "Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024".

Highlighting the plight of the Gurung, Bhujel, Mangar, Newar, Jogi, Khas, Rai, Sunwar, Thami, Yakkha and Dhimal communities, Bista informed Parliament that these sub-tribes were historically recognized as “Hill Tribes” before Independence. However, their status was removed post-independence without consulting the Gorkha community. Over time, only 7 out of 18 Gorkha sub-tribes, including Sherpa, Bhutia, Lepcha, Dukpa, Yolmo, Tamang, and Limbu, were granted ST recognition.

Bista reminded the House of the unique administrative history of Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars, which were governed under various special regimes like Non-regulated Areas, Scheduled Districts, and Partially Excluded Areas. These designations were specifically applied to tribal areas, yet the 11 sub-tribes remain excluded from the ST list despite similar conditions.



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Expressing concerns about the demographic and cultural challenges faced by these sub-tribes, Bista pointed to increasing illegal immigration from Bangladesh and the settlement of Rohingyas as “vote banks,” leading to a loss of land, resources, and cultural heritage.

He also countered previous arguments by the Registrar General of India (RGI) that granting ST status could lead to an influx of Gorkhas from Nepal. Bista demanded evidence, citing the unchanged population of Limbu and Tamang communities, who were granted ST status in 2001. “This unfounded fear is illogical,” he said, adding that border security measures should address illegal immigration concerns, not deprive Indian Gorkhas of their constitutional rights.

“The Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty cannot be used as an excuse to deny recognition to Indian citizens,” Bista asserted. “The government must act swiftly to ensure justice for the Gorkhas, who have made immense sacrifices for the nation.”

Bista urged the Centre to address this long-standing issue and reinstate the 11 left-out Gorkha sub-tribes as Scheduled Tribes without further delay, calling it a matter of fairness and constitutional integrity.