Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista met with West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose today to discuss key regional issues.

During the meeting, Bista expressed his concerns over the West Bengal Government's recent decision to allow 30% of tea garden land to be used for non-tea purposes. He stated the potential negative impacts on the indigenous communities in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions. Bista highlighted that the policy could threaten the cultural heritage, livelihoods, and ancestral land rights of these communities.

“The diversion of tea garden land poses a serious risk of displacement for our people, endangering their traditional way of life,” Bista said.



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Moreover, Bista updated Governor Bose on the inadequate support for victims of the Teesta River floods. He underlined the need for more robust assistance to those affected by the disaster.

Governor Bose assured Bista that he would thoroughly examine the issues raised and give due consideration to the concerns of the affected communities.

Bista reiterated his commitment to standing up for the rights and welfare of the people of his constituency.