In response to the devastating floods in south Bengal, Raju Bista, the Member of Parliament for Darjeeling has pledged to donate his one month's salary to support affected families. Bista expressed his sympathy for those impacted, emphasizing the urgent need for relief efforts in the region.

The floods, which struck in October 2023, ravaged villages along the Teesta River in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri districts, resulting in significant loss of life, homes, and livelihoods. Despite this calamity, Bista criticized the West Bengal government for its lack of action, claiming it has failed to declare the situation a "disaster," thus blocking access to critical Central disaster relief funds.

“Hundreds of families continue to suffer in rented accommodations or damaged homes without any support from the government,” Bista stated. He has been personally aiding 26 families by covering their rent and providing financial assistance where possible.

Bista also pointed out a stark contrast between the region’s revenue contributions and the government's response. He highlighted that the Teesta hydro-dams generate over Rs 750 crores annually for the West Bengal exchequer, yet the local population feels neglected and marginalized during crises.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 25 crores for flood relief, Bista alleged that no funds have been disbursed to date. “The indifference shown by the state government raises questions about our status as citizens of West Bengal,” he said.

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