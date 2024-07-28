Lauding the Union Budget 2024, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista highlighted the budget's strategic focus on key economic sectors, including employment generation, youth skill enhancement, agricultural modernization, infrastructure development, urban growth, innovation, manufacturing, and inclusive growth.

MP Bista expressed profound gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for introducing the 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana.' This initiative, with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, aims to uplift tea garden workers by improving healthcare, educational infrastructure, and overall social welfare.

The central government has earmarked Rs 11,474 crores for the State Disaster Relief Funds nationwide, with West Bengal receiving an approximate share of Rs 1,200 crores. MP Bista emphasized the importance of utilizing these funds to support victims of the Teesta flood and landslides in the region.

Significant investments in railway infrastructure were also noted, with the Ministry of Railways allocating Rs 13,941 crores for state development. Ongoing railway projects worth ₹60,000 crores include the modernization of 100 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, featuring upgrades to Siliguri Junction, New Jalpaiguri, and Jalpaiguri stations.

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Highlighting the government's commitment to infrastructure, the budget sets aside Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure. Rural development is addressed with an allocation of Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural infrastructure, while Rs 1.5 lakh crore is designated for long-term, interest-free loans to support state-level projects. Additionally, Rs 6.42 lakh crore has been granted to states and union territories, with another Rs 1.62 lakh crore allocated for loans and advances to state governments.

To meet the housing needs, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be expanded to include 3 crore houses, with PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 targeting 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families, backed by a Rs 10 lakh crore investment.

Youth empowerment receives a significant boost with Rs 2 lakh crore allocated through the Prime Minister’s package of five schemes, aiming to provide employment and skill development opportunities to 4.1 crore youth over the next five years. For women-led development, the budget allocates over Rs 3 lakh crore to various schemes benefiting women and girls.

MP Bista concluded by acknowledging the budget as a major boon for the region, addressing urgent needs in highway and rural road development, healthcare, education infrastructure, disaster management, and employment opportunities. He extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for presenting a progressive and growth-oriented budget.