Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday in Lok Sabha that the three new criminal law bills will include a provision for the death penalty for mob lynching.

The bills, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, are aimed at overhauling the country's criminal justice system with a focus on 'justice' instead of 'punishment'.

Initially introduced in the Monsoon Session, amended versions were presented by Shah in the Winter Session. Shah also noted the proposed laws will implement a system to increase police accountability with each police station required to record details about arrested individuals.

A designated police officer will be responsible for maintaining these records. Shah also highlighted that trafficking laws have been made gender-neutral in the new criminal bills and that the rape of a girl under 18 years will automatically attract POCSO equivalent provisions.

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