Hours after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel.

He said India stood in solidarity with Israel. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he said in a tweet.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

Earlier on October 7, six people were killed as the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out an unparalleled incursion into Israel in many years, launching more than 5,000 rockets early Saturday, according to news agency AFP.



Also Read: ‘We are at war and will win...enemy will pay a price’: Israel PM after Hamas attack

Following repeated infiltrations and rocket assaults from the Gaza Strip, Israel declared a 'state of war'.

In a video message, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was "at war" and that Hamas would "pay a price" for attacking Israel.

"We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known," he said.