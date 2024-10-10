In a significant boost to India’s border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 75 new projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), collectively valued at Rs 2,236 crore. These projects mark a major milestone for the BRO, bringing the total number of infrastructure initiatives completed this year to 111, worth an estimated Rs 3,751 crore.

The newly inaugurated projects span across several strategically important regions, including 19 in Jammu and Kashmir, 11 in Ladakh, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 9 in Uttarakhand, 6 in Sikkim, 5 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 each in West Bengal and Rajasthan, and 1 each in Nagaland, Mizoram, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Among the key projects is the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, which will provide the Indian Army with a critical alternate route for the movement of personnel and equipment. This road connects the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg with the Zuluk Axis, enhancing the region's strategic importance.

Addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony, Singh lauded the BRO’s commitment to improving connectivity in remote and border areas, highlighting the organization’s success in completing 450 infrastructure projects over the past five years at a cost of over Rs 16,000 crore. He emphasized the importance of timely completion of roads and bridges, praising the swift execution of the 75 new projects as a testament to the BRO's efficiency and dedication to national security.

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