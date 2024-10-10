The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning on Thursday in honor of Ratan Tata, the legendary chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Tata as a “unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship,” recognizing his profound impact on both industry and philanthropy.

In a show of respect, all state events scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled, and the tricolor will be flown at half-mast on government buildings throughout Maharashtra. Tata's mortal remains will be available for public viewing at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM. The final rites are set to take place at the Worli crematorium at 3:30 PM, attended by Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the Central government.

Tata's family announced that his body will be displayed at the NCPA Lawns, allowing the public to pay their final respects. “The mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 AM on Thursday for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage,” they stated.

In a tribute, Chief Minister Shinde referred to Tata as a “living legend” who guided the Tata Group—a cornerstone of India's industrial landscape—for several decades. “Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group with a tradition of excellence and integrity spanning nearly 150 years,” Shinde tweeted, emphasizing Tata's decisive leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, highlighting Tata's visionary leadership and commitment to societal betterment. “Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being,” Modi remarked, noting his exceptional ability to dream big and give back to society.

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