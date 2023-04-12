Delhi Police apprehended one person in connection with the recovery of 10 bombs from the Metro Vihar Chowki in North Delhi's Narela Industrial area.

As per reports, the arrested person identified as Dilip had hidden the grenades near a sewer.

''A police team has reached out to nab one of his associates, Kashiram, whose location has been traced to Madhya Pradesh,'' said Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (North Delhi) on April 11.

''Further investigation is underway,'' he added.

Meanwhile, students at a school in Delhi were evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat via email.

As per Delhi Police, the email was sent to India Public School in Sadiq Nagar this morning claiming that a bomb was kept on its premises.

''The India School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated and bomb detection and disposal squad informed,'' the police said.

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