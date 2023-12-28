As of December 28, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is grappling with significant delays due to dense fog conditions.

The visibility has dropped to nearly zero in many areas, leading to disruptions in the airport's operations.

According to recent reports, around 134 flights, including both domestic and international arrivals and departures, have been delayed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog during the morning hours on Thursday and Friday, with a yellow alert for dense to moderate fog over the weekend.

This persistent foggy condition is expected to continue over northwest India for the next few days, which may lead to further delays or diversions of flights at the airport.



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Delhi Airport operates with four near-parallel runways, but currently, only one runway equipped with a CAT III landing system is available for low-visibility landings due to the closure of the main runway (28/10) for repairs. This has significantly reduced the airport's capacity to handle flights during foggy conditions, exacerbating the delays.

Travelers are advised to check their flight status in real-time using the Live Flight Tracker available on the Delhi Airport website or contact their respective airlines for the latest updates and changes in flight schedules. The airport handles an average of 1,400-1,500 daily flights, and with the current weather conditions, passengers may face extended wait times.

To mitigate the impact of the fog, it is recommended that passengers arrive at the airport well in advance—90 minutes prior to domestic flights and 3 hours prior to international flights—to ensure a smooth check-in process. Additionally, the airport authorities are likely taking measures such as informing passengers in advance and possibly deploying fog-resistant aircraft to reduce passenger inconvenience.

In summary, dense fog has led to widespread delays at Delhi Airport, affecting numerous flights and travelers. With the forecast suggesting continued foggy conditions, passengers are encouraged to stay informed about their flight status and plan accordingly for potential delays.