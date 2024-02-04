Delhi Airport's second runway, Runway 10/28, has been upgraded with CAT III technology, which is used for flight operations during low visibility conditions. The refurbishment and re-carpeting work on this runway was successfully concluded by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union civil aviation minister, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that CAT III has been activated on the runway, which will help mitigate weather-related congestion issues. According to ANI, airport sources confirmed that the runway has been handed over to Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations. With this, Delhi Airport now has four operational runways.

Delhi Airport is set to operate at full capacity following the completion of rehabilitation work. The enhancement is anticipated to raise the passenger handling capacity of the three terminals to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA), and the airside capacity is expected to handle 140 MPPA. DIAL began a re-carpeting project for the second runway, which is 3,813 meters long and 45 meters wide, in mid-September 2023 and completed it in December 2023. The focus then shifted to operationalising the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL). The rehabilitation project for Runway 10/28 was undertaken by DIAL with the aim to improve the overall passenger experience by incorporating several additional taxiways.

DIAL successfully carried out re-carpeting operations, which included milling the whole runway length and overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB). PMB is a combination of bitumen and one or more polymers, resulting in improved mechanical properties of the bitumen. This advancement enables PMB to tolerate heavy-duty traffic and resist severe weather conditions.

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