In a show of strength against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prominent leaders from various opposition parties forming the INDIA bloc are preparing to organize a massive protest titled 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally in Delhi scheduled for Sunday.

Among the key figures expected to partake in the event are Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC), along with other leaders. The rally was also anticipated to feature speeches from Sunita Kejriwal, the Chief Minister's wife, and Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, in connection to a money-laundering case related to the excise policy, has stirred significant controversy. The ED has accused Kejriwal of being a central figure in a liquor scam, alleging that he received substantial kickbacks from the 'South Group' for his involvement in formulating the Delhi excise policy.

These illicit funds were purportedly utilized during electoral campaigns in Goa and Punjab. The 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, slated to commence at the Ramlila ground in the capital city, is expected to draw participation from a plethora of opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi from the Congress party, Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Farooq Abdullah of the NC, and several others.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai conveyed to the press agency PTI that Sonia Gandhi, the Congress chief, is also slated to attend the rally. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to be present as well. The AAP has obtained permission from authorities to convene the rally with an anticipated attendance exceeding 20,000 individuals. Meanwhile, Atishi, a prominent party member, emphasized to reporters that the primary objective of the rally is to safeguard democracy.

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