The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 21 shot a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and sought to suspend Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal from her post till the completion of a police inquiry into alleged eve-teasing incident against her.

The alleged incident occurred near AIIMS in the early hours of January 19 when a car driver of allegedly approached Maliwal in an inebriated condition when she was on a spot check of women's safety measures in the city.

Soon after the incident, people condemned the incident and Delhi Police too reacted swiftly and apprehended the accused within an hour.

However, several media reports on this indicate that the ever-teaser involved Harish Chandra Suryavanshi who is an active worker of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Sangam Vihar.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor further claimed there are photographs of Harish Chandra Suryavanshi campaigning with an AAP MLA.

“Sir I, therefore, request you as Administrator of Delhi to look into the matter and suspend Ms. Swati Maliwal from the post…till the inquiry of the alleged eve-teasing incident gets completed so that she can’t misuse her position to influence police inquiry,” Kapoor said in the letter to Delhi LG.

He also alleged that this development has revealed that eve teaser is connected with AAP and following this Swati Maliwal has been exposed.

''She (Swati Maliwal) will try her best to influence the police in the matter by using her constitutional office,'' he claimed.

The Saffron party on January 20 had raised questions over the DCW chief Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an APP member and her ''drama'' was part of a conspiracy that was exposed.

Earlier, Maliwal had alleged that she was molested by a drunk man during an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

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