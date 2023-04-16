Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) doesn't have any single piece of evidence against him liquor policy case.

He made this claim after he walked out of the CBI office after answering 56 questions for nearly nine hours in the said case.

''I was 56 questions by the CBI. It's a false case. I am convinced they don't have anything on us, not a single piece of evidence," he said after returning home from the CBI offices near Lodhi Road.

''They asked me everything starting from 2020, the year the liquor policy came into force, to the end of it,'' he added.

He further said that the liquor policy case is a lie, fabricated and honesty is AAP's ideology.

''We can die but won't compromise with honesty. They are doing all this to defame us and our good, development work. We have become a national party now, which is why they are doing this to end us,'' he said.

The AAP leader before heading to the CBI headquarters addressed his party supporters and media persons outside his residence and stated that he will “co-operate and answer truthfully”.

In support of Kejriwal, AAP workers, and leaders took to the streets and protested against the CBI during which Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were detained by the Delhi Police.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI in liquor policy case